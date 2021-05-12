FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Price Up 7.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares shot up 7.1% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.79. 24,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,406,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 895.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FibroGen by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15.

About FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.