Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $3,567,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 590,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 232,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.19.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

