Fiduciary Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,042,000 after purchasing an additional 390,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,881,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

