Fiduciary Group LLC Takes $268,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.