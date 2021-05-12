Finance of America Equity Capital (FOA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FOA opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Finance of America Equity Capital has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Finance of America Equity Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Finance of America Equity Capital LLC develops and operates an end-to-end loan lending and services platform. Its platform connects borrowers with investors. Its products include mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels.

