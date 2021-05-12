Financial Contrast: Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) versus MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) and MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Lifestyle International has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MonotaRO has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lifestyle International and MonotaRO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestyle International 0 0 0 0 N/A MonotaRO 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lifestyle International and MonotaRO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestyle International $451.96 million 2.62 $241.25 million $4.02 4.89 MonotaRO $1.21 billion 9.11 $101.04 million $0.42 52.21

Lifestyle International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MonotaRO. Lifestyle International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MonotaRO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lifestyle International and MonotaRO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestyle International N/A N/A N/A MonotaRO 8.41% 31.90% 20.31%

Summary

MonotaRO beats Lifestyle International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lifestyle International Company Profile

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons. The company is also involved in the property development, investment, holding, leasing, and management, as well as restaurant and club operation activities; and financial investment, advertising, and financing activities. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies. The company also provides building hardware products, building materials, and painting interior supplies; air conditioning/electrical equipment materials/electrical materials; piping/water supply/pump/pneumatic/hydraulic equipment/hose products; mechanical parts; control equipment/solder/static electricity countermeasure supplies; screws/bolts/nails/materials; car/truck supplies; motorcycle/bicycle supplies; kitchen equipment/kitchen products/store supplies; scientific research and development/clean room supplies; and medical/long-term care products. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in 2006. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

