Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.35.

Finning International stock traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.27. 388,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,144. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$16.60 and a 52-week high of C$35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Finning International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,255. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$54,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$919,884.70. Insiders have sold a total of 7,667 shares of company stock worth $249,076 over the last 90 days.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

