Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.05.

Shares of TSE:FTT traded down C$0.37 on Wednesday, hitting C$33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,221. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$16.60 and a 12 month high of C$35.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that Finning International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,255. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$54,553.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$919,884.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,667 shares of company stock valued at $249,076.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

