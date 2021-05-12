First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Merchants has increased its dividend by 50.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FRME traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,628. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

