First Northwest Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. 21,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,827. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a market cap of $173.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

