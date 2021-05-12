First Northwest Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ FNWB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. 21,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,827. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a market cap of $173.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $18.74.
About First Northwest Bancorp
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.