First Pacific Financial Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.5% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after buying an additional 2,262,857 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,655,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $212,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,306,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

