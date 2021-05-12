First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

May 12th, 2021

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.50. Approximately 3,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 1,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 12.05% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

