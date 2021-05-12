First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

MCEF traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.85. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

