Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $28,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

