Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,920,704 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $124,340,000 after purchasing an additional 998,574 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,743,093. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average is $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $223.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,308,000 shares of company stock valued at $530,812,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

