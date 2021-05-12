Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after buying an additional 3,958,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after buying an additional 151,736 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,041,000 after buying an additional 296,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 893,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,031,750. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.66.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

