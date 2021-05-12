Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 205.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.20. 5,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,652. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.20. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

