Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 3,952 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.7% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

MRK stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.25. The company had a trading volume of 301,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,849,162. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $198.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

