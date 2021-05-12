Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 498 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Medtronic stock opened at $125.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.30 and its 200 day moving average is $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $169.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

