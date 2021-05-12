Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 832 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average is $72.56. The stock has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

