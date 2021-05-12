Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 10,590 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHD. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

PHD stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

