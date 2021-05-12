Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 1,471 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,865,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,410,000 after acquiring an additional 812,937 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,608,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,424,000 after purchasing an additional 752,877 shares during the period. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC now owns 1,015,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 610,051 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,854,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,506,000 after purchasing an additional 368,605 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 429,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 154,648 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

