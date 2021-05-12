Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 36,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $256.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

