Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

