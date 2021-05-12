Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Lifted to “Buy” at Cross Research

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Cross Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

FLEX stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Flex by 1,344.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Flex by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

