Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.77 million.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,255. The firm has a market cap of $376.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLXN. Raymond James reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit