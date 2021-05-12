Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.77 million.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,255. The firm has a market cap of $376.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLXN. Raymond James reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

