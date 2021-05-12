FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Director Sells $3,981,247.84 in Stock

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Director Steven E. Wynne sold 67,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $3,981,247.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,006.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FLIR traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,807,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,041. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

