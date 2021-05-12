FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) SVP Sells $525,098.94 in Stock

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) SVP Sonia Galindo sold 8,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $525,098.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FLIR traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,807,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,041. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 161,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 629.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,479,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,547,000 after buying an additional 1,276,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

