Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a negative net margin of 261.44%.

NYSE:FTK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Flotek Industries has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

