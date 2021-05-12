Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a negative net margin of 261.44%.
NYSE:FTK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Flotek Industries has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.09.
About Flotek Industries
Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.