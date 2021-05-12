Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.87. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. Analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,443,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fluidigm by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,251,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after buying an additional 673,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fluidigm by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,544,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 566,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluidigm (FLDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit