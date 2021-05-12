Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.87. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. Analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,443,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fluidigm by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,251,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after buying an additional 673,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fluidigm by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,544,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 566,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluidigm (FLDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.