Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOCS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,683 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.