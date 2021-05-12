Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 400 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,496 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,982,000 after buying an additional 2,179,720 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,208,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,855,000 after buying an additional 50,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $285,054,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,540,000 after buying an additional 690,464 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

