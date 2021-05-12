Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $350,763.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total transaction of $1,081,642.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,281 in the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAND stock opened at $114.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.93. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

