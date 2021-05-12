Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys 59 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $227.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.23.

