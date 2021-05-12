Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 7,500 The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

NYSE TCS opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.10 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.