Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $167,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 77.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 122,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 15.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

ET stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.30 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.