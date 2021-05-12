Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 11,778 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,778 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.