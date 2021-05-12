Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,345.00

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,345 ($17.57) and last traded at GBX 1,332.14 ($17.40), with a volume of 15721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,335 ($17.44).

The firm has a market cap of £780.50 million and a P/E ratio of 36.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,149.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,051.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Focusrite’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

In other news, insider Paul Dean acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, with a total value of £12,250 ($16,004.70).

About Focusrite (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

