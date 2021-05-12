Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) PT Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Formula One Group stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.25. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Formula One Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,922,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,882,000 after purchasing an additional 445,796 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 35.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after buying an additional 255,424 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

