Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.520-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.97 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.580-1.680 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $120.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.78 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $72,902.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,761 shares in the company, valued at $956,831.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,658 shares of company stock worth $164,712 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.