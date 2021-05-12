Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $44.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.78 million, a P/E ratio of 66.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $120.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $46,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,040.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,658 shares of company stock valued at $164,712. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

