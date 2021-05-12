Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,328. The firm has a market cap of $436.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.23. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. (FBRC) assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

Earnings History for Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

