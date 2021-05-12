Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE FTS traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$54.99. 341,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,603. The firm has a market cap of C$25.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.97 and a twelve month high of C$56.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. Research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTS. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.25.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.