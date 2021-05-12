Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a payout ratio of 300.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 425.8%.

Shares of FTAI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.38. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,837. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. Research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 800,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

