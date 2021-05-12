Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FOJCY. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Commerzbank raised Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Fortum Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

FOJCY opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $5.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.2658 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.