Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.87

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.87 and last traded at $100.13, with a volume of 292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.48.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $301,596.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,113.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

