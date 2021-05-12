Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Down 9.1%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s share price traded down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.24. 22,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,114,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fossil Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $95,388,000 after purchasing an additional 577,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fossil Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,401 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fossil Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,478,935 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 190,785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth approximately $14,791,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Fossil Group by 387.5% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 490,886 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 390,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

