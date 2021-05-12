Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. Sells 23,992 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $364,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $449.60 million and a P/E ratio of 8.11.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group in the first quarter worth $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 82.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Donegal Group in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 1,327.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

