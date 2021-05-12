Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $384.58 Million

Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will report sales of $384.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $398.30 million and the lowest is $370.86 million. Franklin Electric posted sales of $308.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,280.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 65,777 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

FELE stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,806. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

