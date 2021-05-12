Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.64

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.64 and last traded at $87.21, with a volume of 697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,607,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

